Photo: First day of River City Roots Festival in Missoula

Josh “Rocky” Allen puts up bubbles in the air during a performance by Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs at River City Roots Festival on Friday afternoon. Allen won his first shake-a-day before attending the festival.
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs perform at River City Roots Festival on Friday. 
Alex Asta holds his daughter in his arms while listening to Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs at River City Roots Festival on Friday.
