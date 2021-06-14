 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photo: Flag Day Retirements
0 Comments

Photo: Flag Day Retirements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Flag Day ceremony

Jim Hanson of American Legion Post 135 in Lolo puts another flag into the fire during Flag Day ceremonies on Monday in Missoula to retire worn, tattered, ripped or frayed flags. Unserviceable flags gathered all year were retired in the flames, brought forward by members of the crowd from tables filled with hundreds of flags.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News