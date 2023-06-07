Bicyclists cruise past the Weeping Wall on Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park on Sunday afternoon. On the west side, the road was open to cars to Avalanche Creek. Beyond there, it was plowed and open only to bike and foot traffic to the top at Logan Pass. The ride from Avalanche Creek to Logan Pass gains 3,200 vertical feet over 16 miles, with nearly all the elevation gain in the final 10 miles to the top at about an average 6% grade. On Sunday, hundreds of cyclists traversed the road, with only a portion cranking all the way to Logan Pass. Most of the riders on the road were on electric pedal-assist bikes, often called e-bikes, which are available from rental shops near the park. Vehicle passes are currently required to access Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork Road between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Many Glacier and the east side of Going-to-the-Sun Road at St. Mary will be subject to vehicle reservations beginning July 1. The $2 vehicle passes are required in addition to normal park entry fees and are available at recreation.gov.