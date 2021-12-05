Photo: Har Shalom Hanukkah

You must be logged in to react.
Jasmine Lori Snyder, 39, is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute.
A planning meeting for a proposed $100 million redevelopment of the Missoulian site has been canceled due to insulting comments made by one of the investors in the project.
Lassana Diaby, 40, of Missoula, is charged with theft of mail by an officer or employee.
A national real estate group is calling for local organizations to disassociate themselves from Brandon Huber, a Missoula Realtor and pastor, for allegedly discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community.
Tim Manley wrapped up his final season with 33 grizzly captures. He has averaged 18 a year since 1993.
Dr. Justin Buls was employed by the university through its Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana program as the Kalispell site director.
Andy Alan Anderson, 42, is charged with felony strangulation and assault with a weapon.
Casey James Deschamps, 25, is accused of leading Missoula police on a high-speed chase down Brooks Street on Tuesday afternoon.
Community Medical Center was placed on lockdown and police were called on Nov. 17 after a woman reportedly threatened violence over how her relative was being treated.
"Despite what you may have read on social media, my magic wand does not allow me to pick and choose who buys and sells..." mayor John Engen said on Monday.
