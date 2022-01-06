 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Heavy Snowfall in Missoula

Heavy snowfall slows traffic in Missoula

Traffic moves through the snow on South Reserve Street in Missoula on Thursday. Strong winds, temperatures in the low teens and steady snow Wednesday night prompted a high avalanche warning from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center on Thursday morning. "Dangerous avalanche conditions will develop today," Center forecaster Ryan Sorenson wrote in Thursday morning's advisory email. "Heavy snowfall and sustained winds continue to impact the area and build storm slabs across all elevations and aspects. Natural avalanches are likely, and human triggering is certain."
