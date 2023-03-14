Hellgate High School attendance secretary Crystal Downey, left, and math teacher Zandy Startin hand out free pieces of pie to students on Tuesday to celebrate Pi Day. March 14 (3/14) is known as Pi Day because 3.14 is the beginning of the mathematical constant pi, or the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Hellgate staff, students and parents brought pies for the day, which resulted in roughly 500 slices of apple, lemon meringue, marionberry, chocolate cream, cherry, banana cream, strawberry-rhubarb and other varieties.