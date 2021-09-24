 Skip to main content
Photo: Hellgate Roller Derby back in action
Photo: Hellgate Roller Derby back in action

Hellgate Roller Derby Back in Action

Cameran Nye and her daughters Nova, left, Dia and Arrow, in stroller, roller skate through downtown Missoula this week handing out flyers to promote the Hellgate Roller Derby. The Roller Derby is starting up again for the first time since 2019 and has a new space for practice and competition. The organization also has a junior league for kids age 6 and up.
