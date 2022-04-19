 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Photo: Iris the osprey returns to her Hellgate nest

Iris the osprey

Iris the osprey tears into a fish near the Missoula College River Campus on Tuesday. University of Montana biologist Erick Greene said Iris arrived on April 7, the most common date for her to return in the last 10 years. Iris probably flew several thousand miles from where she spends her winters. Greene said Iris is one of the oldest-known ospreys in the world at about 25 years old. The Hellgate webcam on Iris' nest is viewed by thousands of people around the world.
