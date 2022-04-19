Photo: Iris the osprey returns to her Hellgate nest

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
After surviving a pandemic and three years of construction, the Empanada Joint is ready to show of a new space and an expanded menu.
Montana Highway Patrol reported two separate, fatal crashes in western Montana on Friday and Saturday.
Tucker S. Neville, 27, faces four felony charges of sexual abuse of children.
A new 99-room hotel broke ground, a local housekeeper won a Hospitality Hero award and Missoula Aging Services held a rally for their levy.
In June 2019, Missoula City Police Officer Shaun Loya responded to a call saying Angela Bennett had violated a protection order by going into the Poverello Center.
Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a shed that exploded and was engulfed in flames.
Fake Hollywood cowboys have translated into piles of very real cash for western Montana.
Around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Lake County 911 received a call that two people had fallen out of their kayak about 1,000 feet from shore because of high winds.
"There needs to be some community awareness that there’s a slow march toward concentrating low-income people in what’s already a low-income area.”
“This is an excellent use of TIF funds and the fact that this is going to secure affordable units in perpetuity is exactly what we need right now," said a city council member.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.