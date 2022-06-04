Photo: Missoula Pride Parade on Higgins Avenue

Related to this story
The injured grizzly had to be euthanized, while a second female received a radio collar and relocation to an undisclosed location.
"I've bled, sweat, cried and spilt a lot of beer in that place," said Tim O'Leary. "I think it would be awesome to help one of our own to purchase the K-Hole and continue its legacy."
A body recovered in the Clark Fork River near Superior on May 17 was identified as a woman who went missing near Alberton last summer.
Missoula police took a male suspect into custody after a day-long standoff at a South Hills home on Thursday.
Scott R. McKinney, 52, is charged with one count of assault with a weapon.
Williams enjoyed his senior year because of the strong bonds he’s built the last four years with his peers, teachers and staff members at the school.
You'll have to take the long route if you want to channel the spirit of "A River Runs Through It" this summer.
The bitcoin mine will use a little less fourth of the hydropower generating capacity of the Salish-Kootenai Dam.
"The vision of this greenway is a complete east/west connection from Fort Missoula and Big Sky High School all the way to the University of Montana," explained a city transportation planner.
Missoula County and a number of Missoula County Sheriff deputies settled a $3.45-million wage claim Thursday morning for back pay owed to the deputies.