 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photo: Missoula students package 10,000 meals for the hungry
0 comments
featured

Photo: Missoula students package 10,000 meals for the hungry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Students package meals for 'Feed the Need'

Lanessa Gedney, a senior at Valley Christian School, assists in packaging food during a community service event called "Feed the Need" inside the school's gymnasium on Wednesday afternoon. Students began packaging food in an effort to reach their goal of 10,000 meals, which will be distributed in Missoula and Haiti.

Students began packaging food on Wednesday in an effort to reach their goal of 10,000 meals which will be distributed in Missoula and Haiti.
0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Retrospective: The Montana State Capitol

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News