Photo: Missoula Symphony Orchestra Annual Family Concert

Symphony Youth & Family Concert

Heather Adams and Ryan Eggensperger play out the parts for the Missoula Symphony Orchestra's presentation of "The Mountain That Loved A Bird" during a school concert at the University of Montana's Dennison Theatre on Friday. The symphony's annual family concert will be at the theater on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra presents “The Mountain That Loved A Bird" for its annual family concert.
