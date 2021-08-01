Photo: Osprey and chicks

A female osprey uses her wings to shield one of her chicks from the sun as her other chick stands at right last Friday in a nest at Fort Missoula. Erick Greene, a wildlife biology professor at the University of Montana, said the sun-shielding behavior is often called the "mombrella," as the mother tries to keep the chicks from overheating. Greene said a couple osprey chicks have been found dead near their nest recently as they likely jumped, unable to fly yet, to escape the extreme heat. Hundreds of raptor chicks in the Pacific Northwest have been reported to have thrown themselves out of their nests in June and July as they attempted to escape sweltering temperatures in what some are calling a "hawkpocalypse."