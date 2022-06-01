Photo: Out To Lunch First Day

You must be logged in to react.
"I've bled, sweat, cried and spilt a lot of beer in that place," said Tim O'Leary. "I think it would be awesome to help one of our own to purchase the K-Hole and continue its legacy."
All 101 of the cats and kittens at AniMeals are up for adoption. The organization drained $15,000 out of its donation-funded budget to rescue the colony under the bridge.
Robert T. Wade, 34, is charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors.
Community Medical Center has a new chief medical officer. Also, Rumour Restaurant in Missoula has closed and a vintage ice cream truck got ransacked by a bear.
A beautiful stretch of the Clark Fork River through Missoula is actually deadly for fish and humans because of an aging irrigation dam that blocks the entire channel.
The organization facilitates outdoor recreation opportunities for the local BIPOC—Black/Indigenous/people of color—community
The suspect had a history of inappropriate behavior and making threats.
Two individuals are in custody after two separate threats of violence were made at two schools in western Montana on Thursday.
Police say the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. There is no threat to the public at this time.
Closures won't impact access to the courthouse — Fire and Ice Productions will have signs and staff to help direct the general public.
