PHOTO: River of Life volunteers wrap Christmas gifts for kids

Volunteers wrapped presents during a free gift drive for kids and their families at the River of Life church in East Missoula on Friday, Dec. 16. The church collected $20,000 worth of presents for more than 170 kids in the area. Each child and their family were allowed to choose four to five presents from an assortment of toys, clothing and other goodies. 

Volunteers Cyndy Hull, right, and Tom Nash, left, wrap presents for Tonja Kicking Woman, center-right, Tyrell Lovegrove, center-left, and their 4-month-old baby Joana Kicking Woman Lovegrove during a free gift drive for kids and their families at the River of Life church in East Missoula, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Pastors Jason Tonn and Angela Johnson organized the gift drive with $20,000 worth of presents for more than 170 kids in the area. Each child and their family were allowed to choose four to five presents from an assortment of toys, clothing and other goodies. Tonn said this year the church had more kids come in with their parents to pick out toys compared to last year’s drive.
Statewide photographer/videographer

Antonio Ibarra is the statewide photographer/videographer for Lee Montana Newspapers.

