PHOTO: River of Life volunteers wrap Christmas gifts for kids

Volunteers wrapped presents during a free gift drive for kids and their families at the River of Life church in East Missoula on Friday, Dec. 16. The church collected $20,000 worth of presents for more than 170 kids in the area. Each child and their family were allowed to choose four to five presents from an assortment of toys, clothing and other goodies.
Antonio Ibarra
Statewide photographer/videographer
Antonio Ibarra is the statewide photographer/videographer for Lee Montana Newspapers.
