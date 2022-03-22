 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Photo: Rural fire training

  • 0
Rural Fire Training

Interim Capt. Cole Riley with Missoula Rural Fire watches over a portable water tank being filled by a water tender as the department goes through training exercises at Fort Missoula on Tuesday.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missoula grizzly family draws defenders

Missoula grizzly family draws defenders

Although the sow and three cubs of the year haven’t yet been seen this spring, a group of activists have already sent letters to state and federal officials calling for the grizzlies’ protection.

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: A difficult journey for surrogate parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News