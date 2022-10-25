 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Slant Streets black bear

A young black bear is spotted perched on a tree branch at Anderson Park on Oct. 24 near the Hip Strip, just outside the Rockin Rudy’s parking lot.

A young black bear is spotted perched on a tree branch at Anderson Park on Oct. 24 near the Hip Strip, just outside the Rockin Rudy’s parking lot. After minutes waiting for people and cars to pass by, the bear climbed down from its branch and ventured into the Slant Streets neighborhood, disappearing from sight down Blaine Street.

 
Higgins Bear-02

A young black bear is seen roaming down Blaine Street in the Rose Park neighborhood in Missoula on Oct. 24.
Higgins Bear-03.jpg

A black bear inspects a front yard play set hung outside a home on Blaine Street near the Hip Strip in Missoula on Oct. 24.
Higgins Bear-04.jpg

A black bear is seen perched on a tree branch sticking its tongue out at Anderson Park in Missoula on Oct. 24.

A black bear prowling a residential neighborhood near downtown Missoula.
Statewide photographer/videographer

Antonio Ibarra is the statewide photographer/videographer for Lee Montana Newspapers.

