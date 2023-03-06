Lockwood High School seniors Austin Therriault, at left in dark shirt, and Isaac Bovington, at right in white sweater, and other Montana high school students learn Irish dance steps during Academic WorldQuest at the University of Montana on Monday. Academic WorldQuest, hosted by the Montana World Affairs Council, brings Montana students to UM for two days to meet with global and policy experts on a range of subjects and participate in a global trivia team competition. Students heard from UM's Irish Studies program and talked remotely with students in Ireland on Monday, and on Tuesday they'll converse remotely with students in Ukraine.