Photo: Students swarm Monte during Lady Griz School Day

Students swarm Monte during Lady Griz School Day

Students swarm Monte as he break dances at midcourt in a halftime performance during the college basketball game between the Lady Griz and Providence at Dahlberg Arena on Tuesday. Over 5,000 kids were on hand for the game. The Lady Griz earned their first victory of the season, 71-43. See story, B1.

Our favorite photos of the week from October 7 to November 13.
