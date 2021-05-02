 Skip to main content
Photo: UM Rodeo returns to Missoula

The University of Montana Spring Rodeo returned this year April 30 and May 1 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Eight UM athletes competed in various events including bareback, bull and saddle bronc riding, tie-down and breakaway roping, barrel racing, goat tying and steer wresting. 
