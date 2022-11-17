 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: UM Students Make Signs for Griz-Cat Game

UM students prep for Brawl of the Wild

Bella Serrano, a senior at the University of Montana, paints a sign supporting the Grizzly football team in their upcoming game against Montana State at the University Center on Thursday. Serrano said she and a group of friends are traveling to Bozeman for the game and hope to get in line early Saturday for a chance to be on the ESPN College GameDay television show.

University of Montana students make signs supporting the Grizzly football team in their game against Montana State on Saturday.
