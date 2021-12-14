 Skip to main content
Photo: Valley Christian High School presents 'A Christmas Carol'

A Christmas Carol

Valley Christian High School students Anna Smithers, Eyan Becker, Vincent Moser and Addie Glidewell, from left, run through a rehearsal of the school's production of "A Christmas Carol: The Musical" on Tuesday. The school is presenting the show on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are free to the public, and people are asked to reserve seats by visiting the school's website at valleychristian.org.
