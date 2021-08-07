 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photo: Wee Ponies
0 Comments

Photo: Wee Ponies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
THE WEE PONY EXPRESS

Jessie McFadden stands with his miniature horses Boss and Leroy (hidden behind Boss) last week on Highway 93 between Evaro and Arlee. McFadden and his wife, Heather, run the Wee Pony Express, and for the last two years have set up along the highway offering rides for kids. They also offer rides at area events and private parties, and love to see kids light up when they ride.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News