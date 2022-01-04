Photo: Youth Ski Program

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
An updated lawsuit regarding the Marshall Mountain purchase has been filed against the Doering family, the former owners of the property.
Jordan K. Graves, was arraigned in Missoula County District Court on one count of sexual assault involving a minor and one count of sexual intercourse without consent, both felonies.
At some locations, such as Starrbuds on Broadway Street, lines formed prior to opening on Saturday morning.
A Missoula man was arrested on suspicion of slashing vehicle tires all around town Wednesday morning and holding a knife to a woman's throat.
First Night Missoula
A Milltown resident announced that they are withdrawing their candidacy to serve as a Missoula County School Board trustee just six days after filing following allegations of rape and violence.
Brandon Huber is the lead pastor at the Clinton Community Church. He filed a lawsuit in early November against the Missoula Organization of Realtors, which said he had violated their hate speech policy.
Six new city councilors, three municipal judges and the mayor were all sworn in on Monday afternoon at city council chambers.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for Wednesday, Dec. 29.
This school year is Paxson Elementary School’s 100th birthday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.