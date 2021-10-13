 Skip to main content
Photos: 6 months, 600-pound pumpkin
editor's pick top story

Photos: 6 months, 600-pound pumpkin

6 months, 600-pound pumpkin

Mathias Delp, a sixth-grader at Washington Middle School, hops down from his mother’s truck bed containing a pumpkin weighing 606 pounds at the Clark Fork Market last week. Delp has been growing giant squash for five years now, each year aiming to hit a heavier mark on the scales. This pumpkin has been growing since April and began as a seed harvested from an 1,800-pound pumpkin.
Photo: 6 months, 600-pound pumpkin 02

Mathias Delp with his 606-pound pumpkin at the Clark Fork Market last week.
