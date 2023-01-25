 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Photos: Boondockers' Day kicks off Foresters' Ball at UM

  • 0

The UM Woodsman's Team holds the event to kick off the Foresters' Ball, which hasn't taken place since 2020.

Boondockers' Day 01

Alex Kaper, a freshman at UM, performs an underhand chop during the Boondockers' Day event on the Oval on Wednesday afternoon. The UM Woodsman's Team holds the event to kick off the Foresters' Ball, which hasn't taken place since 2020.
Boondockers' Day 02

Members of the UM Woodsman's Team use a crosscut saw during the Boondockers' Day event on campus on Wednesday.
Boondockers' Day 03

Libby Metcalf, associate professor of Recreation and Natural Resource Management at UM, and Monte sling dried cowpies across the Oval during the Boondockers' Day event on Wednesday.

Students with the UM Woodsman's Team use a crosscut saw to cut through a log during the Boondocker's Day event on campus, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

VIDEO ONLINE:

To see a video of Boondockers' Day events at UM, visit this story online at Missoulian.com.

Tags

