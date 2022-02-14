Photos: Dairy Queen on Higgins annual Valentine's Day opening

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The court upheld a district court decision that evidence obtained during a warrantless probation search of a Missoula man’s apartment in 2018 did not violate his constitutional rights.
For wolves and grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park, competition over a dead elk dinner has some unexpected results.
The skinny strip of Highway 93 between St. Ignatius and Ronan has some big changes in its future.
Missoula approved payment of almost $8,000 at Monday night's city council meeting for two recent police training sessions with a company mired in controversy.
Earlier this week, city councilors approved a payment of about $8K for two police training sessions with the company, “Killology,” which is mired in controversy surrounding comments made by its director.
"HB 702 allows for people who are unvaccinated to come and work in facilities where people should have a right to be protected from certain infectious diseases," said one protester.
“The conceptual plan doesn’t obligate the city or taxpayers to build the Center for Community Recreation and Creativity,” said a city communications specialist.
Cody Marble filed his claim for compensation under House Bill 92 in September.
Taco Del Sol has opened its new, expanded downtown Missoula location. Also, The Shack Cafe has closed permanently. It first opened in 1949.
Several projects have already been completed, others have recently broken ground, while some still remain on the horizon.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.