Photos: Forestry Days logging competition at Fort Missoula

Roughly 110 collegiate athletes from 10 schools around the country competed in the 2022 Pro-Am logging sports show at Fort Missoula on Friday. The competition, which saw no action in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, started on campus at the university in 1939.
Fisher Lindahl, a senior at Colorado State University, competes in the obstacle pull during Forestry Days at Fort Missoula. At least 120 competitors from nine college teams participated in the competition on Friday.
UM Woodsman Team member Steph Nikkila competes in the competition on Friday. The student competition raises prize money for the professional competition on Saturday.
