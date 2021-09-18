 Skip to main content
Photos: Making something out of nothing at Spontaneous Construction
Photos: Making something out of nothing at Spontaneous Construction

Making something out of nothing at Spontaneous Construction

Tyson Miller and his sons Gabriel and Ben construct a goose-shaped lamp during Home ReSource’s Spontaneous Construction competition on Saturday. Miller, of Team Sour Kraut, has been competing in Spon Con for over 10 years. Twenty-four teams have 7 hours to build pieces made up of materials found in the yard and shop at Home ReSource. They are judged on five criteria: craftsmanship, execution, artistic value, auction value and bringing out the inherent value of the materials.
From left: Cedar, Steve and Jodi Allison-Bunnell construct the base of a table during Spontaneous Construction at Home ReSource on Saturday. Steve has been participating in Spon Con since 2007 and has only missed two years of the competition.
