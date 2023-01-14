 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Photos: Memorial procession for retired MFD battalion chief

  • 0
MFD memorial procession 01

A procession of firetrucks from the Missoula Fire Department drive down East Broadway Street on Saturday morning. The procession was held in honor of retired Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad who passed away on Jan. 3.
MFD memorial procession 02

Following the procession a memorial service was held at Christian Life Center. Knapstad worked as firefighter for the Missoula City Fire Department for 34 years, retiring as "the most beloved battalion chief," according to his obituary.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
1
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Handling of presidential documents leaves room for error

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News