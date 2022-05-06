 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photos: National Day of Awareness for MMIW

National Day of Awareness for MMIW 01

Main Hall was lit up in red to honor Indigenous women who have gone missing or experienced violence.
National Day of Awareness for MMIW 02

Valenda Morigeau, middle, and Tiny Charlo, right, spoke about Jermain Charlo, who has been missing for nearly 4 years, during an event to honor National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls on the Oval on Thursday evening.
National Day of Awareness for MMIW 003

The event ended with a candlelight vigil and walk around the Oval.
