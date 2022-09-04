Photos of a Montana skydiving festival tradition: The 55th annual Lost Prairie Boogie

MARION — No amount of printed words could accurately describe the weeklong carnival of costumes, neon palm tree lights, bonfires, electric one-wheels and airplane loads of skydivers you'll see if you visit the annual Lost Prairie Boogie in the summer near the tiny town of Marion in northwest Montana.

All day for nine straight days, you can watch groups of adrenaline junkies plummeting to Earth from high above the camp.

Skydivers waiting to go up will often sit in lawn chairs and watch as their friends descend above them. The Drop Zone vibrates with activity. The familiar whipping sound of a canopy (parachute) as it nears the grass is as constant as the hum of the airplane engine.

Hundreds of people are gathered for a week of jumps, partying, good food, music, games and storytelling. Some have jumped hundreds, even thousands of times.

This was the 55th year for the oldest skydiving festival in the U.S., according to Meadow Peak Skydiving owner Wayne "Wayndo" Cross. Several hundred people showed up with tents and RVs this year to participate in the fun.

For the 50th anniversary, he said 748 people came to skydive.

"We had 8,400 skydives in eight days," he said. "We had an airplane landing and taking off every five to seven minutes."

It's a sport that's addictive, but it's not for the faint of heart.

As skydiver Will Rowe of Hamilton puts it, first-time jumpers can expect a range of emotions.

"You're gonna be fu----- scared," he said, sitting around a campfire. "You're jumping out of a fu----- plane. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous, but you find a level of peace and accept it."

Skydiving comes with a certain level of danger, but Rowe notes that so does driving a car.

"Things can go wrong, but it's a shorter period of time so you think about it more," he says of skydiving compared to driving.

The nervousness comes in waves during the day of your first jump, he notes.

"You're gonna put on your harness, and you'll feel very nervous," he said. "Then, you're hanging out and laughing and you calm down. Then the plane shows up, and you're gonna have an 'oh f---' moment. Then you go up, and the doors gonna open and you're gonna have another one. Embrace that."