 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos of a Montana skydiving festival tradition: The 55th annual Lost Prairie Boogie
editor's pick alert featured

Photos of a Montana skydiving festival tradition: The 55th annual Lost Prairie Boogie

  • 0

MARION — No amount of printed words could accurately describe the weeklong carnival of costumes, neon palm tree lights, bonfires, electric one-wheels and airplane loads of skydivers you'll see if you visit the annual Lost Prairie Boogie in the summer near the tiny town of Marion in northwest Montana.

Territory: Lost Prairie Boogie 02

With a look of awe, a first-time tandem jumper prepares to exit the plane at the Lost Prairie Boogie.

All day for nine straight days, you can watch groups of adrenaline junkies plummeting to Earth from high above the camp.

Territory: Lost Prairie Boogie 08

The "swoop and chug" is a common beer-drinking game played at the Lost Prairie Boogie.

Skydivers waiting to go up will often sit in lawn chairs and watch as their friends descend above them. The Drop Zone vibrates with activity. The familiar whipping sound of a canopy (parachute) as it nears the grass is as constant as the hum of the airplane engine. 

Territory: Lost Prairie Boogie 03

Skydivers line up to board Skydive Arizona's Twin Otter aircraft on the runway at Meadow Peak Skydiving. Typically, Meadow Peak offers jumps from a Cessna 182, the most common skydiving plane, but the end of the year festival brings in Twin Otters which allow for larger groups.

Hundreds of people are gathered for a week of jumps, partying, good food, music, games and storytelling. Some have jumped hundreds, even thousands of times.

People are also reading…

Territory: Lost Prairie Boogie 04

Skydivers participate in the "swoop and chug," a skydiving, beer-drinking game in which the diver lands and their partner races to chug a beer in record time.

This was the 55th year for the oldest skydiving festival in the U.S., according to Meadow Peak Skydiving owner Wayne "Wayndo" Cross. Several hundred people showed up with tents and RVs this year to participate in the fun.

Territory: Lost Prairie Boogie 10

Britany Bess "pies" Phil "Naked Phil" Carlon after his 100th jump at the Lost Prairie Boogie.

For the 50th anniversary, he said 748 people came to skydive.

Territory: Lost Prairie Boogie 05

A skydiver attempts to join a formation of 11 skydivers above the drop zone at Lost Prairie Boogie. Jumpers fly relative to each other and take "grips" to make a formation.

"We had 8,400 skydives in eight days," he said. "We had an airplane landing and taking off every five to seven minutes."

It's a sport that's addictive, but it's not for the faint of heart.

Territory: Lost Prairie Boogie 01

Onlookers watch as a load of skydivers approaches the drop zone at the Lost Prairie Boogie on August 10. Meadow Peak Skydiving in Marion hosts the boogie, a week-long skydiving festival, each year, where hundreds gather dive from roughly 12,500 feet.

As skydiver Will Rowe of Hamilton puts it, first-time jumpers can expect a range of emotions. 

Territory: Lost Prairie Boogie 11

Cody Thomas balances a frisbee atop a foam noodle during one of Lost Prairie Boogie's post-dive games.

"You're gonna be fu----- scared," he said, sitting around a campfire. "You're jumping out of a fu----- plane. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous, but you find a level of peace and accept it."

Territory: Lost Prairie Boogie 06

A skydiver swoops into the drop zone at the Lost Prairie Boogie.

Skydiving comes with a certain level of danger, but Rowe notes that so does driving a car.

"Things can go wrong, but it's a shorter period of time so you think about it more," he says of skydiving compared to driving.

Territory: Lost Prairie Boogie 07

Friends pay respect to a late skydiver before spreading his ashes in the sky.

The nervousness comes in waves during the day of your first jump, he notes.

Territory: Lost Prairie Boogie 09

Jumpers bump fists before exiting the plane.

"You're gonna put on your harness, and you'll feel very nervous," he said. "Then, you're hanging out and laughing and you calm down. Then the plane shows up, and you're gonna have an 'oh f---' moment. Then you go up, and the doors gonna open and you're gonna have another one. Embrace that."

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News