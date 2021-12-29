 Skip to main content
Photos: Pushing pucks at Pineview Park

Pineview Park skating 01

Wyatt Clay, right, skates after the puck during a pickup hockey game at Pineview Park on Wednesday afternoon. Visit missoulian.com for a video of the pickup hockey games at Pineview. 
Pineview Park skating 02

Ruby Roscoe, left, and Ollie Gilbertson-Day, right, vie for the puck against a friend.
Pineview Park skating 03

Skaters use the ice at Pineview Park on Wednesday afternoon.
