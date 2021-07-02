 Skip to main content
Photos: Thunderstorm damage in Missoula
Photos: Thunderstorm damage in Missoula

Thunderstorm damage

NorthWestern Energy workers look at a warehouse at 801 Ronan Street with its roof blown off as they get ready to cut power lines to the building on Thursday. 
Storm damage

The windstorm took down a large tree branch on Missoula's Westside, pinning a truck underneath.  
