Photos: UM dance students perform at Circle Square

Festival of Remembrance dance 01

Julia Duarte, a sophomore dance major at the University of Montana, dances alongside fellow students during a performance by Professor Tarn Ream’s African Dance class at Market Square in Missoula on Wednesday evening. “It’s cool to make this kind of movement,” Duarte said. “It’s an open opportunity for everyone.” The performance was held in place of the annual Festival of Remembrance which was put on hold due to COVID-19 precautions as well as construction of Caras Park.
Festival of Remembrance dance 02

Mark Berner, a student of dance at the University of Montana, dances alongside fellow students during a performance on Wednesday evening.
