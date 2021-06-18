 Skip to main content
Photos: United Way's 'Day of Action' volunteer event
Photos: United Way's 'Day of Action' volunteer event

Volunteers Kaity Clements, left, and Chandra Smith work on removing weeds from the fence of the Milwaukee Community Garden, which is operated by Garden City Harvest.

Community Gardens Director Emily Hernswaffer, right, and Community Gardens Assistant DeHanza Kwong from Garden City Harvest brief a group of eight volunteers from Morrison Maierle about the garden maintenance activities they will be doing as part of United Way's volunteer event. Kwong, who recently joined the team at Garden City Harvest, said she was enthusiastic about Friday’s work. "I love it," she said. "It's not just a passion job but a feel good job because our work is valued by many in the community."

United Way of Missoula kicked off its annual “Day of Action” event which brought together nine different companies and nonprofits like Garden City Harvest to work on community projects in and around the Missoula area. United Way Development Manager Rosie Goldich said that Friday’s event aimed to harness the power of community to give back to the people of Missoula. Some of the projects include volunteer work at various community gardens, landscaping work and highway cleanup operations on I-90.

