Photos: United Way's 'Day of Action' volunteer event

United Way of Missoula kicked off its annual “Day of Action” event which brought together nine different companies and nonprofits like Garden City Harvest to work on community projects in and around the Missoula area. United Way Development Manager Rosie Goldich said that Friday’s event aimed to harness the power of community to give back to the people of Missoula. Some of the projects include volunteer work at various community gardens, landscaping work and highway cleanup operations on I-90.