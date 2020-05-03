Physician celebrates one year of Natura Health and Wellness Clinic

Ever grown sprouts at home? It’s actually what the doctor is ordering.
“For the old hippies among us, this is the same deal as when we were sprouting alfalfa and mung beans in canning jars with pieces of panty hose stretched across the top to filter. Ah, the good old days,” reads a bit of nutrition advice posted on Natura Health and Wellness Clinic's website.
Dr. Christine White, who treats viruses as part of the naturopathic practice, has felt frustrated listening to talking heads chatter about ways to avoid getting COVID-19. On the one hand, they often skim the surface. On the other hand, they at times omit simple ideas, like eating sprouts and getting enough sleep, that can be important to good health.
“I want people to recognize that you can actually do more than just wear a mask and stay home and wash your hands to make your system more resilient and more resistant,” said White, who has worked as a doctor in Missoula since 2002. “And that’s important.”
This spring, she’s doling out advice about how people can boost their immune systems to keep the novel coronavirus at bay or decrease the infection’s duration in the body if they do get it. Her clinic recently unrolled a presentation for workplaces about safe re-entry. At the same time, the Cut Bank native is commemorating the first full year of Natura Health and Wellness Clinic being in operation, and as a new business model to boot.
“What makes the business model a little bit different is we really tried to draw from the expertise and best practices of other professional partnerships,” White said.
White, who spent her first few years in Browning and grew up in the Pacific Northwest, received her doctorate of naturopathic medicine from National University of Natural Medicine in Portland, Oregon, but she didn’t always know she was going to be a doctor.
As an undergraduate, she studied psychology and substance abuse, but when she worked in the field, she found the approach to be lacking: “I was always struck by how what we were doing was helping counsel people into sobriety, but we were not paying attention to their underlying biochemistry and physiology.”
Diet played little to no role in treatment, and that didn’t add up to her, either: “These are people who had been consuming drugs and alcohol to a point where it truly messed up their lives, and nutrition was just an afterthought.”
She ended up getting her master’s degree in Vermont under a professor whose focus was addressing root causes of social ills, and she returned to Portland and worked with homeless youth and teens in gangs. When she sought treatment from a naturopathic physician for her allergy symptoms, the light bulb went off in her head.
“I walked out of his office almost in tears. I had figured out what I was supposed to be doing with my life,” White said.
Back in Montana since 2002, White operated the Black Bear Naturopathic Clinic in Missoula until she decided it was time to design a new model for naturopathic medicine. Her approach to healing has stayed the same, though; she wants to get at root causes.
“I say to all of my new patients, ‘I don’t like to treat symptoms. I like to solve problems,’” White said.
These days, she’s been dissatisfied with the lack of information about viruses in the public discourse. A cure does not exist for COVID-19, and a vaccine for the coronavirus is not yet available, but White still sees many ways people can help their bodies stay healthy. Her clinic posts simple things people can do at home to boost their immune systems:
- Avoid refined sugar because it can suppress your immune system.
- Eat vegetables: “High in vitamins C, A and phytonutrients, these nutrients metabolize energy, support detoxification and help maintain our stress response.”
- Drink water. It not only supports your immune system, it keeps your mucous membranes hydrated.
She’s been frustrated with sound bytes surrounding treatments as well. For example, an October 2019 preliminary study showed patients with sepsis who had intravenous Vitamin C spent fewer days in the intensive care unit compared to similar patients without the treatment, and they spent less time on a ventilator, counting 13.1 days without a ventilator compared to 10.6 days without a ventilator for a placebo group. But White said many talking heads overlooked those results, which were part of a larger study but relevant in a respiratory illness.
“There are some really important findings in this study right here, but if journalists, if talking heads, if doctors, do not actually read the study, they wouldn’t know that,” White said, noting many people quote from summaries and abstracts rather than a full report.
Recently, her clinic developed a presentation for businesses looking for ways they can safely reopen, and they’re providing it on a sliding scale. Katie Deuel, a patient of the clinic and executive director of Home ReSource, said staff from Natura presented a couple of weeks ago to roughly 20 employees. HomeReSource is a high contact environment, collecting and selling reusable materials, and Deuel said the doctors were helpful in answering questions about how to be safe.
“They’re so calm and reassuring,” she said. “They’re not saying this isn’t a pandemic, or this isn’t a big deal. But they’re just matter of fact in a way that I think helps people make good choices for themselves.”
In 2014, White started looking at how to make naturopathic medicine more sustainable. She said naturopathic physicians accumulate just as much student debt as conventional medical doctors, but they can’t plug into the system as easily, in part because it’s dominated by insurance, so it’s hard to afford to practice. Comprised of four doctors plus specialty providers, her new clinic aims to address that problem.
Bill VanCanagan, a lawyer at Datsopolous, MacDonald and Lind, is on Natura’s advisory board and among a diverse mix of professionals helping her work on a new structure. He said the health care system as it currently exists focuses mostly on rescue care, and if this country is going to “tackle this massive issue of health care costs, we need to get healthier.”
“I think one of the ways to do that is to focus on preventative medicine, which is what naturopathic physicians and Dr. White and her group do,” VanCanagan said. “And so I think if we start to focus on taking better care of ourselves, we’re not only going to live happier, healthier lives, we’re also going to as a nation start to cut into the cost of health care and make it more affordable for our families.”
