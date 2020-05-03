Physician celebrates one year of Natura Health and Wellness Clinic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ever grown sprouts at home? It’s actually what the doctor is ordering.

“For the old hippies among us, this is the same deal as when we were sprouting alfalfa and mung beans in canning jars with pieces of panty hose stretched across the top to filter. Ah, the good old days,” reads a bit of nutrition advice posted on Natura Health and Wellness Clinic's website.

Dr. Christine White, who treats viruses as part of the naturopathic practice, has felt frustrated listening to talking heads chatter about ways to avoid getting COVID-19. On the one hand, they often skim the surface. On the other hand, they at times omit simple ideas, like eating sprouts and getting enough sleep, that can be important to good health.

“I want people to recognize that you can actually do more than just wear a mask and stay home and wash your hands to make your system more resilient and more resistant,” said White, who has worked as a doctor in Missoula since 2002. “And that’s important.”