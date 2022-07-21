Pick-up driver crashes into pole on Toole Avenue and West Broadway

Residents awoke to a loud crash at Toole Avenue and West Broadway early Thursday morning.
A driver suspected to be inebriated drove into a building and utility power pole at about 3:20 a.m., Missoula Police Spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said.
The male suspect was arrested on suspicion of a second DUI offense, along with other misdemeanor charges. It was a single-vehicle, single-occupant crash, Arnold said. No injuries were reported.
Missoula police are still investigating. Traffic was flowing again as of late Thursday morning.
Click any reaction to login.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
Zöe Buchli is the criminal justice reporter for the Missoulian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.