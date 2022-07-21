 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Pick-up driver crashes into pole on Toole Avenue and West Broadway

  • 0
toole and broadway pole crash

A driver crashed into a building and damaged a power pole at the intersection of West Broadway and Toole Avenue early Thursday morning. 

 David Erickson

Residents awoke to a loud crash at Toole Avenue and West Broadway early Thursday morning. 

A driver suspected to be inebriated drove into a building and utility power pole at about 3:20 a.m., Missoula Police Spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. 

The male suspect was arrested on suspicion of a second DUI offense, along with other misdemeanor charges. It was a single-vehicle, single-occupant crash, Arnold said. No injuries were reported. 

Missoula police are still investigating. Traffic was flowing again as of late Thursday morning. 

toole and broadway pole crash

A driver crashed into a building and damaged a power pole at the intersection of West Broadway and Toole Avenue early Thursday morning. 
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Migratory monarch butterfly listed as endangered species

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News