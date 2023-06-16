First they served their country; now they’re serving aces on the pickleball court. Montana Veterans Affairs and Military Adaptive Court Sports are offering clinics across the state to introduce veterans to the popular sport of pickleball.

Ambassador Gabe George, a Navy veteran adaptive athlete, is leading the classes. George started playing pickleball approximately seven years ago, before the sport surged in popularity. For George, pickleball opened up an opportunity to reconnect with his social sphere after the loss of his arm in 2020.

“It was the most social sport I tried,” he said at a clinic on Thursday in Whitefish before heading to Friday's Missoula clinic. “It got me back with the community. Everyone was so welcoming.”

George teaches pickleball lessons to veterans and active duty servicemembers the world over. His students include veterans like Sandee Haats and Lary Larocque, a pair of pickleball newbies who learned to serve, dink and backhand during an afternoon session with George.

“I am not athletically inclined,” Haats declared during a practice game called “dingles” that works on a player’s short game. Nonetheless, Haats earned the nickname “banger” from George for her heavy-handed returns that zinged over — and sometimes into — the net.

Larocque, meanwhile, gravitated toward the short game, so much that he often found himself trespassing into the forbidden zone in front of the net known in pickleball as “the kitchen.” George, while supportive and encouraging throughout the drills and eventual games, still refused to go easy on the newcomers. He struck a delicate balance between mentorship and tough love, an approach he said derives from his own background as a Navy veteran.

“Not everyone can work with vets,” he pointed out.

Haats and Larocque soaked up George’s infectious teaching style. Haats, despite some frustrations on the court, said the highlight of the experience was the opportunity to work with veterans.

“It’s community,” she said. “Once you’re a veteran, it’s just there.”

She served in the Navy from 1979 to 1999, eventually retiring on the U.S.S. Carl Vinson. Larocque, likewise, is a combat veteran from the Vietnam War. After his service and 30 years as a federal employee, he started the Whitefish Veterans Support Team, which organizes seasonal retreats for local veterans in the Flathead Valley. His group has supported hundreds of veterans and their families, including those with physical and mental disabilities incurred during their time in the military.

“It’s about the local community,” he stressed.

Larocque said he looks forward to bringing the skills George taught him into pickleball games with his friends, especially since his instructor emphasized proper technique in the clinic. Larocque said he values the adaptability of the sport for older adults.

For the VA, introducing activities like pickleball is part of the Whole Health approach the agency has adopted, which seeks to enhance veterans’ physical, mental, spiritual and social wellbeing. And George, a tireless pickleballer, exemplifies that mindset.

“Movement is life,” he said. “It keeps the pain at bay.”