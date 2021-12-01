Piltzville fire station up for auction; neighbors concerned

PILTZVILLE — As an auction nears for a longtime Missoula Rural Fire District station east of Missoula, neighbors in the small rural community are concerned about who the buyer might be and what they’ll do with the property.

The fire district’s Station 4 is roughly 60 years old and is located just north of the train tracks about a mile down Highway 10 from the former mill site.

The station is surrounded by houses and the fire district is in the final stages of building a much larger new facility at the Willis Enterprises wood chip plant. The new location is closer to the growing population centers of Bonner, West Riverside, Milltown and East Missoula.

Bruce Hall and his wife have lived next to the station for 45 years and are now worried that someone might put in a car repair shop or something else that doesn’t fit in with the neighborhood. The community of Piltzville is unzoned, meaning lots of types of businesses would be allowed to move into the 7,000-square-foot building with large garage doors.

Hall is sad to see the firefighters move out.

“They’ve been a good neighbor, but now they’re going to be auctioning off this building and our concerns for the past two years has been what’s going to happen to the property,” Hall said. “My concerns, as well as the other people who live out there, is that people don’t want to see this become a service repair place.”

He's worried because the appraisal for the property listed vehicle service and repair shops as comparables.

“That might fit in a commercial or industrial setting, but this sits in the heart of a neighborhood,” he said. “This property isn’t zoned, so that leaves it open to anything. That’s of great concern."

He hopes any potential buyer would seek the input of the neighbors.

"My sense is if something were to go in there that’s undesirable to the neighborhood, there would probably be some reaction from the neighbors to that," he said.

The other Missoula Rural Fire District stations are all in commercial or industrial zones, he said.

“This is unique in that it’s right in the heart of a neighborhood,” he said. “There are houses within 100 feet of it.”

Michael Jarnevic, another neighbor who has lived there for decades, said the community has small children who play in the streets, as well as many retirees.

“We’re concerned about something coming in that doesn’t fit with the character of this town, particularly some commercial business that would stick out," he said.

In general, Jarnevic said people are wary of Piltzville becoming more like the busy city down the interstate: Missoula.

Hall got everyone in the neighborhood to sign a petition voicing concerns about the sale, he said. In a town with just a few hundred residents, the uncertainty is unnerving.

“It’s absolutely easy to say what you don’t want, but it’s a little difficult to say what you do want,” he said. “Hopefully someone will think twice about doing something that wouldn’t complement the area and would create undue impacts to the neighborhood.”

Chris Newman, the Missoula Rural Fire District chief, said they’re bound by state statute to auction off the property to the highest bidder.

“We can’t choose the buyer,” he said. “We’ve looked down every rabbit hole possible to see if there’s other options, but when your legal counsel says this is the way you have to do it, you listen to your legal counsel.”

The old station is appraised for about $510,000, and the proceeds will go to offset the cost of the new station.

“I 100% understand their concerns, but what I’m charged with and so is our board of trustees, is doing what’s best for the fire district as a whole,” Newman said.

The auction is slated for Jan. 15.

