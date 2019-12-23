The Pineview Park ice rink will open 10 a.m. Christmas Eve — following a weekend of record-breaking warm temperatures in Missoula.
Bill Bevis, a Rattlesnake neighbor and “grandfather of hockey in Missoula,” was working on the ice Monday and announced the opening and condition of the ice.
"It's going to be quite good, very good," Bevis said.
Friday saw a new record high daily temperature in Missoula of 54 degrees; the previous high temperature for Dec. 20 was 49 in 1933, said Jeff Kitsmiller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula. Then Saturday saw a high of 58, also a Missoula record for the day; the previous daily record was 56, again in 1933.
Saturday also was the sixth-warmest December day ever in Missoula, and Kalispell saw record highs over the weekend as well, Kitsmiller said. He said the next couple of days would see temperatures closer to normal, especially Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s.
"We do have some just, just outside chances for snow as we get in later in the week," Kitsmiller said. "We have a little bit of a chance tonight (Monday)."
You have free articles remaining.
Multiple record high temperatures were broken for #Missoula and #Kalispell the last few days. Average temperatures across western Montana and north central Idaho are running 5-10 degrees above normal in December. #mtwx #idwx pic.twitter.com/a4wAAhdVRe— NWS Missoula (@NWSMissoula) December 22, 2019
Last year, the Pineview Park skating rink opened on Dec. 9. In a phone call Monday, Bevis said once skaters start hearing about the opening, word will spread quickly, and the 44-year rink veteran anticipates a busy Christmas on the ice.
"We just Zam'ed it this morning, and I’ll put on another five or six coats tonight," said Bevis; rink caretakers use a Zamboni to smooth the ice. "Of course, we had to wait out a warm spell, but we were able to work on it."
Bevis said the park is part of the Missoula Parks and Recreation system, and director Donna Gaukler has been supportive of the skaters.
"It’ll just be general skating all the time," he said. "We keep 2-by-4s piled on the bank so kids can have a game on one end, and others have free skating all at the same time. It's up to the public there to divide the ice up."
He expected phones to start buzzing soon with the news: "Once people find that it’s open, they’ll be calling friends."