A group of women got an inside look at the “mashing in” process of creating a new hybrid IPA at Cranky Sam Public House, a brewery in downtown Missoula, on Tuesday morning. Using a giant wooden mash paddle, Shelby Faber and Alexa Runnion, along with other women interested in the brewing process, took turns stirring the grains inside a giant metal tank.

The collaboration brewing day was organized by the Pink Boots Society’s Montana chapter, an organization that aims to assist, inspire and encourage women and non-binary people to advance their careers in the fermented beverage industry. In 2019, the Brewers Association found that there was a woman or non-binary individual in a brewer role in just 7.5% of responding breweries.

Runnion works in membership with the Montana Brewers Association and was glad to be participating on Tuesday.

“I do a lot of work with breweries and brewers, but I never really understood the backend part of it,” Runnion explained. “And I was invited today. I think it’s a really cool organization for women and non-binary folks. Most of the brewers I’ve talked to have been men, so it’s pretty cool to see women actually doing it.”

Melisa LeFebvre, a member of the society and manager at Cranky Sam, was wearing bright pink rubber boots on Tuesday as she helped out with the brewing process. She said Montana is one of the few states with just one statewide chapter of the Pink Boots Society.

“It’s kind of unique in that sense,” she said. “I think it almost creates a little bit more community, because everybody works really hard to get together at least once a year and they put together a workshop, which is also not necessarily a standard for the society as a whole.”

The Pink Boots Society was formed in 2008 by Teri Fahrendorf and a group of other women who were interested in getting more women involved in the industry. It was named after a pair of pink rubber boots given to Fahrendorf by her mother-in-law.

The Montana chapter recently held a workshop in Butte timed to coincide with International Women’s Day, LeFebvre noted.

She said that the society has grown from its original mission.

“That’s the cool thing about the society too, is it started off as just for brewers,” LeFebvre said. “But nowadays it’s a wider net. So it’s front-of-house people, it’s marketing people, it’s not even particular to beer any more. They’ve opened up the society to all fermented beverages.”

Cranky Sam head brewer Timmy Evon and brewer Derek Hockenbrough spent the day going through all stages of the brewing process for the group.

“Yeah, there’s not a lot of women in this industry,” Evon acknowledged.

Sara Killeen, the editor of Montana Craft Beer Connection magazine, is the Montana chapter secretary of the society.

“It’s all about educating women and non-binary individuals in beer and fermented beverages and then that provides an opening and an opportunity in the brewing industry,” she said.

The beer brewed during the collaboration day at Cranky Sam on Tuesday will be released in April or May, and a portion of proceeds from the sale of the beer will go to support the Pink Boots Society and its mission.

People interested in the organization can learn more online at pinkbootssociety.org.