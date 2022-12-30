Pink paint sale leads to 52 years of fireworks at Pink Grizzly in Missoula

There's a pretty good story behind why the iconic Pink Grizzly stand on the corner of Wyoming and Russell streets is the color it is and why it's pretty much the only place to get fireworks in the urban core of Missoula.

That's because it's still illegal to sell or set off fireworks inside the city limits of Missoula, besides small novelty items like poppers, at any point during the year.

It turns out that ever since the business' founders, Ferris and Anna Marie Clouse, bought the farm and opened the shop in 1970, it's been county property.

"State law has some annexation exemptions for farms and other businesses," explained their son, Shane Clouse. "And essentially, we have an exemption. We are a farm first, and fireworks are kind of an afterthought."

"It's a grandfather clause," Clouse continued. "If you were already there before a city municipality grows up around you, then progress by law can't put you out of business."

Clouse said his dad, Ferris Clouse, built a fruit stand in 1970 and used pink paint because it was on sale. The kids wanted him to call it the Pink Panther, but that name was copyrighted.

"So because of the Montana Grizzlies, the name became the Pink Grizzly in 1970, and we've been selling fireworks ever since then," said Clouse, 49. "It's kind of a tradition for us. I think if we quit selling fireworks, a lot of generations in the community would be disappointed just because we've been selling fireworks longer than my lifetime."

The name, and the iconic color, have also become a tradition.

"It was a fortuitous accident," Clouse said. "And it's such an eclectic name. Once people understand what it is, it is memorable. People sometimes scratch their heads and giggle. But from a marketing standpoint, the odd name is marketable. A big corporation doesn't have the same name, so people know Pink Grizzly is local."

So, since they are on county land, they're allowed to sell fireworks. State law allows them to sell June 24 through midnight on July 5 and from Jan. 29 through midnight on Jan. 31.

"There's a few other businesses that still have county parcels in amongst the city parcels," Clouse said. "We've been able to continue doing commerce as we always have because of that. We wouldn't be able to sell fireworks if we were part of the city."

He said it hasn't been much of an issue to keep their county status.

"We didn't have to petition or anything," he noted. "Benson's Farm, on Reserve Street, is in the same situation we are. There's some welding shops, car dealerships and there used to be more lumber companies in the same situation."

He's just one of five of Ferris and Anna Marie's eight total kids who are involved in running Pink Grizzly these days. Ferris passed away in 2013 at the age of 89, and Anna Marie passed away this past June at the age of 93. But many of their kids and grandkids all come together to make Pink Grizzly hum during fireworks seasons.

"It's kind of a family reunion," Clouse said. "There's some pretty intense hours. My nephews run the stand, and historically the money they make goes to their college tuition."

The Pink Grizzly business still relies on its nursery business and still sells produce and Christmas products.

Although selling fireworks isn't their top priority, Clouse said the family has no plans to ever get out of the game.

"It's such a unique place, and it's such a kitschy Missoula thing, people love it," Clouse said. "There's a lot of weird things in Missoula that are fun, and Pink Grizzly is one of those things."

The city's fire ordinance allows the discharge of novelty items like snappers, poppers, toy smoke devices, snakes and glow worms, and wire sparklers.

All other larger fireworks are prohibited in the city throughout the year.

Fireworks are also prohibited on open space lands, all U.S. Forest Service lands, in city and county parks and on county-managed recreation areas. They are also prohibited at all Fish, Wildlife & Parks fishing access sites. Essentially, fireworks are only allowed on privately owned county land.