 SEABORN LARSON seaborn.larson@missoulian.com

The Pita Pit restaurant in downtown Missoula is closed for business.

There were no signs on the storefront Thursday indicating any reason behind the closure. In a text, owners Chris and Nancy Butz declined an interview.

The store is located at 130 N. Higgins Ave. and was known for catering to late-night crowds and college students.

In March of 2018, an employee was fired for spitting on a customer's food.

The store was around for well over a decade and a half. In 2018, Nancy Butz posted on Facebook that she and her husband were 14 years into their ownership.

The company made no announcement on its Facebook page. 

Watch Missoulian.com for updates to this story.

