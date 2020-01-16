The Pita Pit restaurant in downtown Missoula is closed for business.
There were no signs on the storefront Thursday indicating any reason behind the closure. In a text, owners Chris and Nancy Butz declined an interview.
The store is located at 130 N. Higgins Ave. and was known for catering to late-night crowds and college students.
In March of 2018, an employee was fired for spitting on a customer's food.
The store was around for well over a decade and a half. In 2018, Nancy Butz posted on Facebook that she and her husband were 14 years into their ownership.
The company made no announcement on its Facebook page.
