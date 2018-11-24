A former University of Montana employee who alleged discrimination against the campus and settled a complaint against it is suing her former lawyer, Matt Lowy, and Lowy Law for legal malpractice.
Rebecca "Becca" Shern settled a claim against UM for $25,000, according to the recent complaint. However, according to the court document, she's suing Lowy for the amount she asserts she should have received had he not filed her earlier Montana Human Rights Act complaint too late.
"But for Lowy's legal malpractice, plaintiff would have recovered a settlement with UM in the range of $400,000 to $450,000," said the complaint filed in September.
In a statement emailed Thursday, Lowy countered that the complaint had been submitted on time.
"Lowy Law did not commit malpractice as alleged; Lowy Law correctly filed Ms. Shern’s complaint within the 300-days required by the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. That timely filing allowed Ms. Shern to secure a positive outcome against her former employer," Lowy said in a Thursday email.
Shern's original complaint was filed with the Montana Human Rights Bureau. She said a former UM Dining official had created a hostile work environment, failed to pay her a fair wage and unfairly demoted her.
UM denied it subjected Shern to discriminatory conduct or that it created a hostile work environment.
At the time, Shern sought legal representation from Lowy, who filed a discrimination complaint under the Montana Human Rights Act on behalf of her and another former UM Dining employee. However, the court document said he filed it after the 180-day limit.
"Lowy's failure to timely file the MHRA complaint constitutes legal malpractice in that it is a failure to adhere to the reasonable standard of professional care, and it is a breach of his fiduciary duty to his client," said the complaint.
The Montana Human Rights Bureau found the complaint had been filed too late and dismissed it. The bureau did not rule on the merits.
As a result of the late filing, Shern fired Lowy and retained new counsel, according to the current complaint.
"Plaintiff is entitled to a money judgment against Lowy for the difference between her settlement proceeds and the amount she could have recovered in settlement of her claim against UM but for Lowy's legal malpractice," said the court document.
The complaint requests the court award a judgment in an amount to be determined at trial.
The lawyers representing Shern in her current complaint are Quentin Rhoades and Nicole Siefert of Rhoades, Siefert and Erickson in Missoula. Rhoades declined to discuss the specifics of the case for this story.