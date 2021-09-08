Planning board approves high-density rezone for Missoulian property

The Missoulian building and the property on which it sits near downtown are one step closer to being redeveloped into a mixed-use commercial and residential project, although details are still scarce at this point.
The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board voted 7-0 Tuesday night to approve a rezoning of the 3.8-acre property at 500 S. Higgins.
The rezoning would allow residential and commercial development on the site and a maximum building height of 125 feet, which equates to roughly eight or nine stories depending on designs. The Millennium Building at 125 Bank St. in downtown Missoula is the tallest building downtown at 128 feet and is nine stories. The current Missoulian building is 50 feet tall.
The Missoulian property is owned by Lee Enterprises, which is under contract to sell the property to an undisclosed buyer.
Just down the street from the Missoulian property, former University of Montana quarterback Cole Bergquist is building a 48-unit condo building.
The Missoulian newspaper is still in operation and will move to another location in Missoula if the sale closes.
“We need a centrally located space with adequate parking for easy customer and employee access,” said Missoulian publisher Jim Strauss. “We have found an ideal location and are in negotiations on that space in preparation for the sale of our building."
The rezoning still has to be approved by the full city council, which will hold a hearing on the matter at 6 p.m. Sept. 13.
“The proposed zoning allows for high density residential development which could help to meet the challenge of changing conditions in Missoula related to the housing crisis,” said Cassie Tripard, a planner with the city.
After reviewing the application, Tripard told the planning board that she recommends the rezone and urged them to approve it.
“The current Missoulian PUD zoning only allows office and limited manufacturing uses,” she said.
The proposed C1-4 neighborhood commercial zoning would allow the land to be used for additional commercial, mixed use and residential development.
"The rezoning would encourage the most appropriate use of land located in the urban center land use designation specified in the city growth policy," Tripard added.
The prospective buyers have not identified themselves publicly. They have submitted an application through Jamie Erbacher of WGM Group in Missoula.
When several planning board members asked how much of the site would be allocated for housing compared to commercial space, Erbacher was vague.
“There’s no set percentage for housing,” she said. “The first floor will probably be ground-floor commercial and residential above that. Likely, the site will be developed with a parking structure, given the size of the property. We’ve gone through some (conceptual designs).”
Board member Dave Loomis noted that the section of Fourth Street east of the property doesn’t have protected bike lanes, and he is worried that increased traffic in the area would be dangerous.
Erbacher said that if the development will increase the average daily trips to the area by 200 or more, the city can require developers to make on-site and off-site improvements to both the non-motorized and motorized transportation system within the area.
The current parkland north of the irrigation ditch would be maintained as open space, Tripard said, because the requested zoning for that portion is OP1 and only allows uses such as parks and gardens.
The new zoning would require the developers to adhere to the city’s new design standards, she said. That means that if a new building is 125 feet tall, anything above 60 feet must be “stepped back” from the main façade.
“This standard prevents tall buildings from appearing monolithic and can mitigate the impacts of height at the street level,” Tripard said. “It helps preserve the view of the mountains and access to natural light on the street.”
The city’s design standards would also mean any new building would be very close to the sidewalk, Tripard said.
“Parking cannot be located between the building and the street to screen parking from the street view,” she said.
The new standards also mean any new building would have to have lots of windows, lots of entrances and lots of natural materials like masonry or wood. There would be limits on things like synthetic stucco, for example. The zoning would allow up to 43 dwelling units per acre.
The zoning promotes efficient use of existing infrastructure and is in the best interests of the city as a whole, Tripard told the board.
Aaron Wilson, the city’s infrastructure and mobility planning manager, said his office supports the rezone request.
“The location supports the region’s ‘focus inward’ approach to growth, and our desire to increase the intensity of land use where existing infrastructure and transportation services can support the additional mobility needs,” he said. “A compact approach to development provides more people with access to more resources and opportunities without having to travel far."
The rezone would save commuter times, reduce congestion, and provide more options to walk, bike and ride transit, Wilson said.
Planning board members Neva Hassanein and Shane Morrissey both said they hope the new development includes lots of residential housing.
Board member Vincent Caristo said the rezone would fit in with the surrounding neighborhood.
“With such a need for housing right now, whatever happens in the future, this rezoning really sets the stage for some good things for this property,” he said.
Board member Loomis abstained from voting.