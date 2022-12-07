Planning Board recommends ‘Montana’s first agrihood’

The first subdivision in the Sxwtpqyen area, where much of Missoula’s planned growth has been identified, received a unanimous endorsement from the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board Tuesday.

West End Homes would include 260 lots on almost 72 acres near Hellgate Elementary School. The project also proposes nearly 27 acres of open space and 10 acres of land for farming, although a farmer to work the land has yet to be identified.

A majority of the property’s soil types has been identified as prime farmland if it is irrigated.

Despite the notable size of the project, there were no public commenters at the Planning Board meeting Tuesday.

Members of the board, meanwhile, raised a few concerns about the lack of commercial amenities included in the plan, as well as the need to incorporate attainable housing options into the development.

“I support this in general and I like the dispersion of the residential types and the densities,” board member Dave Loomis said. “I’m a little disappointed that there’s no commercial of any kind, small wise, that serves this particular subdivision.”

In particular, board member Tung Pham stressed his desire to see child care included in the subdivision.

“I share everyone’s sentiment that this seems like a very comprehensive work,” Pham said. “It sounds like there was a lot of positive collaboration, which is great, and it’s exciting to see the first major subdivision in this area.”

City staff explained the various designations of the entire Sxwtpqyen area, which contains commercial, workplace and residential portions spread throughout the region. Associate Planner Cassie Tripard also assured the board commercial elements could be included in the subject area in the future.