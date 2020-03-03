Planning Board sends climate plan on to Missoula city, county

“They don’t get to the level of identifying ‘What are the steps needed? What is the timeline to get there? What are the costs and benefits? What are the funding sources?’ They don’t get into all of those details. … Those are all the details that will need to be worked out in the implementation phase.”

The implementation task force will also determine which steps get prioritized, Maneta told the board later in the meeting. With some steps, she said, “there’s a lot of momentum already underway, it’s just a matter of maybe supporting or ramping up that might be a reason to prioritize. In some cases, we may want to prioritize based just on the sense of urgency, … I’m a little hesitant to call out any in particular that we want to jump on first.”

When the plan came for a vote, all of the members — except for John Newman, who was absent, and Caroline Lauer, who co-authored the plan and recused herself — voted to recommend that the city and county adopt the plan. Amy Cilimburg, Climate Smart Missoula’s executive director, said that the City Council and Missoula County Commissioners will take up the plan at a joint meeting April 6.