Planning for growth: Mullan area master plan, zoning nears adoption

Jeremy Keene, director of Public Works for the city, said the master plan helped provide key input for the design of the BUILD grant project.

"It gave us the future land use projection and growth and density projections in our traffic models so we used all that to plug into our design," Keene said. "So all of the things around sizing lanes and intersections and things like that came from the master plan and then we, with the BUILD grant, took it to the next level of engineering and design for construction."

The process of developing the master plan has already included many opportunities for public engagement, including virtual public brainstorming sessions to identify key goals and identify concerns, and meetings with stakeholders.

Hagemeier said those efforts helped identify major components of the master plan, which he said include preserving agricultural land, restoring Grant Creek and protecting the ecosystem, building for a sustainable future, creating safe streets, and establishing a clear path and consensus for property owners, stakeholders and municipal jurisdictions.

As development progresses in the area, stakeholders such as the Clark Fork Coalition have advocated for the restoration of Grant Creek, which is a critical component of both the master plan and the Mullan BUILD project.