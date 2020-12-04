Planning for growth: Mullan area master plan, zoning nears adoption

Missoula County growth shows no signs of slowing, and as the western edge of the city faces development pressures, city and county planners have a plan for how the area can accommodate future growth.
Currently a mix of agricultural lands and suburban development, the Mullan Road area in northwest Missoula is increasingly turning into the latter. City and county growth policies have identified the area as a place for new housing.
In an effort to build more densely and carefully while protecting agricultural lands and restoring Grant Creek, the city and county created the Mullan Area Master Plan. It features a new zoning code covering the area between Mullan Road and West Broadway, west of Reserve Street and east of the Missoula International Airport.
The public can weigh in on the plan and zoning code at a joint city-county public hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7. The local governments may adopt the plan at a later date.
The master plan outlines a vision for the area that includes a mix of housing choices at a range of prices, walkable neighborhoods with central squares or plazas, and mixed land uses with places for people to gather, shop, work and socialize. Other aspects include an effort to restore Grant Creek back to its natural state with a trail that serves as a recreation opportunity for residents, as well as a riparian buffer to protect the native flora and fauna.
“The draft plan actually doesn't make things happen in and of itself,” said Andrew Hagemeier, a senior planner with Missoula County. “There is an ongoing implementation effort to make these things happen.”
Part of that implementation is baked in with the proposed zoning code that would help ensure that land use is consistent and predictable. It would regulate development by controlling building form and character first and building use second.
City council member Jordan Hess said the form-based code is a new type of zoning that the city has not used before, which he thinks will be “a really good tool to create really vibrant neighborhoods.”
"I'm hoping we can learn a lot from that and and be able to use elements of that moving forward as we update our growth policy and as we look to doing code reform," Hess said.
Hess called the master plan innovative, but said implementing the new code will require the city to work closely with the development community and make sure staff have the training and resources that they need to implement the code.
The Mullan BUILD project, a separate but concurrent effort, will also help achieve some goals outlined in the master plan. Last year, the city and county received a $13 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop roads and infrastructure to support residential and commercial development in the Mullan area.
Jeremy Keene, director of Public Works for the city, said the master plan helped provide key input for the design of the BUILD grant project.
"It gave us the future land use projection and growth and density projections in our traffic models so we used all that to plug into our design," Keene said. "So all of the things around sizing lanes and intersections and things like that came from the master plan and then we, with the BUILD grant, took it to the next level of engineering and design for construction."
The process of developing the master plan has already included many opportunities for public engagement, including virtual public brainstorming sessions to identify key goals and identify concerns, and meetings with stakeholders.
Hagemeier said those efforts helped identify major components of the master plan, which he said include preserving agricultural land, restoring Grant Creek and protecting the ecosystem, building for a sustainable future, creating safe streets, and establishing a clear path and consensus for property owners, stakeholders and municipal jurisdictions.
As development progresses in the area, stakeholders such as the Clark Fork Coalition have advocated for the restoration of Grant Creek, which is a critical component of both the master plan and the Mullan BUILD project.
The Mullan Area is located just north of the Clark Fork River and is part of the Mill Creek-Clark Fork watershed. A channelized and rerouted Grant Creek runs across the northwestern portion of the area. The Flynn-Lowney Ditch, built over 100 years ago to irrigate fields, traverses across the southern portion of the area.
The rerouting and channelization of Grant Creek over the years has resulted in degraded water quality and habitat, which has negative effects downstream on the Clark Fork River. The BUILD project aims to re-align and restore a half-mile of Grant Creek’s channel and floodplain. And the master plan recommends protecting a 200-foot buffer along the total length of the stream within the planning area.
John DeArment, science director of the Clark Fork Coalition, said the organization "couldn't be more happy" with the proposed master plan.
"As a watershed organization, we're obviously concerned mostly with Grant Creek itself," DeArment said. "Grant Creek is pretty deep down, but it is a stream with a lot of potential."
DeArment noted the biggest challenge to the restoration will be funding. Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick added the lack of public right-of-way access to a large portion of Grant Creek, could be another problem.
But the stream still has a cutthroat trout population in its headwaters and migratory fish that move up and down the channel. DeArment said the 200-foot setback on either side of the creek is "exactly what the stream needs."
"That gives it a chance to be a real stream," he said. "(It's) not an industrial ditch running through those neighborhoods, but a place where with some tender loving care and some restoration down the line can really become an asset for the communities that ended up being out there."
