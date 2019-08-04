30,000 plantings in 30 days make Bibler Gardens bedazzling

BIBLER GARDENS — On a warm summer day with a gentle breeze, Jeanie Teausant is surrounded by 30,000 annual flowers that were planted during 30 days of June at this quiet respite tucked high on a mountainside west of Kalispell. The annuals come on the heels of the 300,000 tulips and daffodils that bloom here every Mother’s Day weekend, and are among the thousands of perennials that show their splendor each year.
The late Sam Bibler, who created the splendor, would be proud.
Teausant, the resident horticulturist with studious eyes and a warm smile, stands and turns to welcome visitors after removing a few errant blooms. There aren’t many this time of year, after the wet, cool spring coincided perfectly with plant cycles, prompting a veritable harmonic convergence of hundreds of thousands of blossoms. They’re exploding as if on cue, beginning with the bedazzling array of orange marigolds that give way to rows of purple rozanne geraniums, then banana cream Shasta daisies.
The tier behind them includes fragrant Asian and oriental lilies, as well as the butterfly-attracting helenium flowers, also jokingly known as sneezeweed. Bright yellow sunflowers and rudbeckia coneflowers reach toward the sky, their sunshine tones complemented by the strands of delphiniums in every shade of blue imaginable.
The flowers and more than 200 types of unusual evergreens and mature trees line well-manicured lawns and hide pocket patios, where bronze statues beckon and benches provide places for quiet contemplation amid the occasional whirring of hummingbird wings and buzzing of bees.
Cross the wooden bridge over babbling streams that cascade into waterfalls, and follow the path to the unobstructed overlook of the Flathead valley, where a 10-foot-tall Aeolian harp sculpted by Jeffrey Funk of Bigfork plays when caressed by the wind.
Back by the ponds, Henry the black swan is not pleased when Teausant gently teases him by entering the fence surrounding his enclosure, while a fountain spouts water 15 feet high in the middle.
They’ve done this dance often. Feathers fluffed and his red beak pointed upward, Henry honks and runs like a drunken freshman toward Teausant as she laughs and closes the gate, once again safe outside his enclosure. He turns back to his as-yet unnamed mate, and in high-pitched chirps he seems to assure her that yes, she can rest easy now that he’s chased away the perceived danger. As they swim away from shore, their beaks touch and their necks arch into the classic heart shape.
“They are excellent mates, excellent partners who mate for life. He’s so protective of her, and they’re just starting to build a nest. We’re hoping for some cygnets,” says Teausant. “Sam Bibler always had black swans on the pond. They’re so cute.”
All this, and more, is the legacy left by Sam Bibler, an Indiana native who made Kalispell his home with his wife Jean. Sam Bibler had a varied career, leaving the family farm at age 25 to fly 25 missions over Europe as a bombardier in World War II. He earned a degree in geology after the war, and with a business partner moved to Calgary, Alberta, where their oil and gas business blossomed. It was there that both Sam and Jean Bibler began collecting antiques, bringing home an eclectic array of treasures.
“They just loved to collect beautiful things,” their daughter, Carol Bibler, said recently. “They both grew up in modest circumstances, during the Depression, and came from families that didn’t have many things. So as soon as they could afford to, they started buying things at Calgary antique auctions. They went to those almost every month in this big warehouse that literally had boatloads of furnishings from old estates in England and Scotland.”
In 1966, the Bibler family moved to Kalispell, and Sam Bibler’s farming roots began blooming again.
“I was 8 years old, and as soon as we were able to get into our new home on Sixth Street East he was planting there and expanding that landscape,” Carol Bibler recalled.
They build their home in the Lakeshore Subdivision in 1979, and this provided an opportunity to create a landscape from scratch on the southern slope of an undeveloped hillside that covers 8 acres.
“We didn’t travel a lot; we did take some vacations but mostly he wanted to be home in the spring and summer to be gardening,” Carol Bibler said. “He kept diaries and a lot of entries were about the weather and what he planted that day.”
Sam Bibler loved to share the beauty of his garden with others, and he and Jean began hosting home and garden tours not long after the house was completed. Guests first step through the heavy wooden door with leaded glass on either side into the entryway, then up three steps on the hardwood floors.
“This is a house built for entertaining,” Teausant said. “It’s all about eating and relaxing. There are more than 700 pieces of art and antiques in the house.”
Yet it’s not large or ostentatious, just filled with a mixed assortment of items. To the left is a table set with delicate Spode china, naturally lit by the stained glass window behind it. To the right, tribal Persian rugs cover the floors, in what is the largest collection on this side of the Mississippi River, Teausant said. A polar bear rug lies underneath a spinet piano, and in the corner rests a Victorian tilt-top table, with Cape Dorset Inuit soapstone carvings dotting the nearby walls by the fireplace.
The 12-foot ceilings add light to the dark walnut paneling, which along with being home to King Louis XIV style of furniture, also houses a wide range of western bronzes.
Both Sam and Jean Bibler died in 2002, but their legacy remains. Sam Bibler spearheaded preservation of the historic Conrad Mansion and restoration of its gardens. He also played an integral role in improving Lone Pine State Park, as well as Woodland and Lagoon pavilions, and cleaning up the south entrance to Kalispell.
“He was dismayed that the welcome to Kalispell was a couple junkyards on Highway 93. So with help from the rotary, he began a campaign to fence junkyards and clean up old cars. And he got legislation passed that you couldn’t have more than ‘X’ number of vehicles lying around, unscreened, in your yard,” Carol Bibler said.
His commitment to the community also lives on at Bibler Gardens, which open every year for two-hour public tours in May and July when the gardens are at their peak. All proceeds from the $15 ticket sales ($5 for children) for those tours go to scholarships at the Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC).
“We easily raise $10,000 to $12,000 every year for scholarships through the spring and summer tours,” said Colleen Unterreiner, the executive director of the FVCC Foundation. “This is our 16th year, so that’s a lot of money used to help students in need and fill gaps from other scholarship revenues.
“Their generosity helps FVCC in a beautiful way. The gardens are unparalleled and FVCC is very grateful to Carol and the whole Bibler Foundation and their staff. We are pretty lucky.”
The public Bibler Garden tours and the Mother’s Day brunch, which are set up through the FVCC, typically sell out and have concluded for 2019. However, private tours for groups of up to 30 people also are available, with all proceeds going to local nonprofit organizations. Those typically cost about $15 per person, but Teausant said they also offer free tours to groups like those from retirement homes.
“The whole staff drops what they’re doing to push wheelchairs or take people around in golf carts,” Teausant said, and recalled a blind elderly woman who was overwhelmed with emotion as she smelled the gardens and listened as they were described to her. “She was so pleased having someone take the time to tell her what we saw.
“Sam was a generous man and visionary in everything he did,” she added. “We just continue doing what we believe he would do.”
To schedule group tours, go online to biblergardens.org/tours-events/ or call them at 755-6578. The facility doesn’t host weddings or similar events, but does provide limited opportunities for selected nonprofits to hold fundraisers or donor thank-you events.