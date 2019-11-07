{{featured_button_text}}
Jail icon bars cell
Thinkstock

Plumbing problems were reported at the Missoula County Detention Center on Thursday afternoon.

Commander Jason Kowalski told the Missoulian that around 2:30 p.m., he received reports of water coming up through some of the facility's floor drains and of standing water in one of the main day rooms and in an employee break room.

He said a plumber had been notified, and he did not anticipate any need to relocate inmates.

The extent of damage if any was not immediately clear.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0