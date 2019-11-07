Plumbing problems were reported at the Missoula County Detention Center on Thursday afternoon.
Commander Jason Kowalski told the Missoulian that around 2:30 p.m., he received reports of water coming up through some of the facility's floor drains and of standing water in one of the main day rooms and in an employee break room.
He said a plumber had been notified, and he did not anticipate any need to relocate inmates.
The extent of damage if any was not immediately clear.